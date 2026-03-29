The Banana Peel Gardening Hack People Need To Stop Believing

Now, there is no reason to think that banana peel water would be bad for your plants — excluding the introduction of pesticides used in conventional banana farming — but there is no real scientific reason to believe that it is good for them either. There are, of course, lots of nutrients in bananas, which can be very helpful to soil health for your plants, but this method just doesn't get to them. You can toss overripe bananas in the garden as a soil amendment, which will release nutrients into the soil as they decompose. However, tossing banana peels in water for a few hours or a few days simply does not give them time to release many nutrients.

The water may be slightly better for your plants than plain tap water, but there is really no evidence to support this claim. It is most likely, as it seems at first glance, simply too good to be true. We all wish that we had a tangible use for our kitchen scraps, and banana water hangs that mirage out for us. In truth, these scraps are very useful, but you need to do more than soak them in water. You need to compost them.

Decomposition, as happens when organic materials like banana peels are composted, is a much slower process than making banana water. But, unlike the social-media-ready bowl of chopped banana peels, the benefits of composting at home are backed up by endless data. With a decent setup, you can turn not just banana peels, but all of your kitchen scraps, into amazing fertilizer for your garden — and it really works.