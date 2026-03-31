The Unexpected Benefits Of Using Dryer Lint In Your Vegetable Garden

One of the biggest things you learn while gardening is just how many everyday kitchen items can be repurposed in your garden. All of a sudden, the things that you used to see as waste become valuable resources that can make your plants grow better. One of these such things is dryer lint — the clumps of fabric strands that accumulate in your dryer, which can become a big fire hazard if not regularly cleaned out. Most of us chuck the lint into the trash without a second thought, but it can actually be pretty useful in the garden.

Dryer lint can be used for mulching, a process essential for a healthy garden. Mulching slows down the growth of weeds, preserving the nutrition in your soil for your intended plants alone. The lint is thin enough to allow moisture to seep through when you water the plants, but padded enough to keep it from evaporating from the soil during the hotter days. It's very light, though, so you'll need to weigh it down with something if you live in a windy area.

Buying lots of organic mulch can get expensive, so using up the lint you already have at home can also help with growing a vegetable garden on a budget. Using dryer lint as mulch can even provide added protection from slugs because it's composed of dry fabric that the critters find uncomfortable. It won't keep them away entirely, but it's a enough of a nuisance to deter some of them from your precious veggies.