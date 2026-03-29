The Target Brand Tuna You Should Always Avoid Buying

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Tuna is one of the most versatile, nourishing proteins in many foodies' go-to recipe rotations. For a quick fix, some home cooks prefer the texture and flavor of whole frozen tuna fillets over the canned stuff — and to the former, we say "Don't get it from Target." In Tasting Table's roundup of 6 Target frozen seafood items to buy and 3 to skip, the Good & Gather Wild Caught Yellowfin Tuna clocked in as a major skip.

Here at Tasting Table, we're generally pretty solid proponents of Target's generic Good & Gather brand, which delivers impressive quality for the price point on products from frozen meals to jarred salsas. In a seemingly similar fashion, Target's 16-ounce bag of frozen wild-caught yellow tuna fillets retails for around $12.99 ($0.81 per ounce), depending on location, which seems like a decent value. The only listed ingredient on the product packaging is "yellowfin tuna (thunnus albcares)," ostensibly indicating a lack of added preservative agents — which would be a good thing, if the fillets actually arrived in better, fresher condition.

As we noted in our review, the bag promises four servings, but a common customer complaint is that they only received three. Not only is this a drag in terms of economic value, but it also seems less-than-trustworthy for other, perhaps more serious quality control issues. Indeed, multiple product reviews report tough, stringy texture and discoloration in the fillets, which could be indicative of blood vessels or even harmful bacteria and parasites (yikes).