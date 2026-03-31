The Filet-O-Fish Ordering Trick That Costs $0 But Gets You A Lot More Flavor

McDonald's has been serving the Filet-O-Fish sandwich in nearly the same way since it was invented in 1962. The breaded Alaskan pollock filet comes dressed with a half slice of American cheese and tartar sauce, and the unique steamed bun adds a nice textural contrast. That's all there is to it. As with any menu item, McDonald's allows you to customize a Filet-O-Fish however you like. For a fee, you could add more cheese or bacon — but there are also free upgrades that add a new flavor dimension to your Filet-O-Fish.

Fish is a versatile ingredient, and the breaded Alaskan pollock acts as a blank canvas for many flavors. A simple upgrade with pickles and mustard can bring more brightness and sharpness to a Filet-O-Fish. You may not think of mustard at first, but it pairs well with seafood. The condiment cuts through the fattiness of fish, and the soft, sweet flavor of pollock is complemented by its acidity. Pickles and fish are also a classic flavor duo for much the same reason, especially in a Jamaican dish like escovitch. A Filet-O-Fish with pickles may be a world away from the rest of the flavors, but you're in the ballpark.

Onions add a mild, sweet, and savory note, especially since McDonald's uses rehydrated onions that have lost a lot of their sharpness. It also offers fresh, slivered onions on burgers like the Quarter Pounder, so you can choose those as well for an added bite.