If One Of These Rare Coins Lands In Your Hands, Your In-N-Out Burger Will Be Free

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In-N-Out isn't normally a place for collectables. However, if you're in the right place at the right time, you may just land a rare In-N-Out burger coin.

Unlike its burger-slinging rivals, the beloved California chain isn't drawing people in through special promotions or giveaways. There are no Happy Meals or toys, no sales, no coupons, and no limited-time items. A lot of this has to do with consistency and pricing, as keeping things simple means lower costs that need to be covered in the final price of your burger. It's also not really necessary, because while Burger King may need to lure you back with something extra, anyone who has sat in an In-N-Out drive-thru line can tell you the place will always be packed, with no need for promotions. But there is one exception to this approach — a coin worth one free burger, which is so rare and valued as a collector's item that it sells for hundreds of dollars online.

According to the book "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger" by Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of founder Harry Snyder, the In-N-Out coin dates back all the way to 1958. Snyder started handing them out as a way to promote his chain, which at the time had only added two more locations beyond the original In-N-Out. The coin was reportedly chosen because it was harder to lose than a paper coupon, and would serve as a consistent reminder to the lucky holder that they should go check In-N-Out, well, out. Since then, the In-N-Out coin has become a tradition, but it isn't easy to get your hands on one.