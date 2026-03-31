Bourbon is American's native spirit, but it is, after all, a type of whiskey with a tradition older than the New World. Scotch is also a type of whiskey, with origins that date back to the 15th century. Of course, Scotch and bourbon are two very different varieties of the spirit, both in terms of ingredients and aging practices. But, it isn't impossible to find overlaps in flavors. We consulted Robyn Smith, owner of This Blog's Neat, to determine the best Scotch to try if you like bourbon.

Bourbon has strict rules as to ingredient ratios and must be aged in oak barrels, which are responsible for their most common tasting note, vanilla. However, Smith says, "Just because [Scotch] is aged in ex-bourbon barrels doesn't mean it's going to taste like bourbon. Most of those classic vanilla, caramel, and oak notes have already been pulled out by the first fill."

If you're looking for those familiar bourbon tasting notes, Smith recommends, "Look for Scotches that have seen new oak." Though she says this "is actually pretty uncommon," they're not impossible to find either. "Something like Balvenie 'The Sweet Toast of American Oak' is a good example of a Scotch that leans more into that new oak profile," she says. Another way to find bourbon-leaning Scotches is to look for brands that fall under a certain cask category known as STR, which stands for "shaved, toasted, re-charred" because these casks impart what Smith deems "that fresh oak character" that defines bourbon.