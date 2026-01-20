The Origin Behind The Most Common Note In Your Bourbon

The fact that the vanilla flavor is so prominent in bourbon is in part due to the production standards. For liquor to be sold as bourbon as opposed to any other whiskey, it has to meet certain requirements. One of these is being aged in new charred oak barrels. The first distillation will impart the highest concentration of flavor compounds, including vanillin, which is what gives bourbon its signature sweet taste. Every batch of bourbon requires brand new barrels, with the old ones often used to age other whiskeys.

The charring, which entails sending a burst of flames into the empty barrels, also plays a key part in the end flavor. The heating process creates additional vanillin phenols, but it also opens up the pores in the wood to allow more contact with the fermenting liquor.

The time that bourbon is aged will have an influence on the prominence of vanilla notes too. The most vanillin is released from the wood in the first six months, and while bourbons aged beyond this will extract more of the phenol, it's only to a point. Upwards of 10-15 years, the bourbon can start to take on more woody or tannic flavors that can overpower the vanilla.

So, while all bourbons contain vanillin phenols in some amounts, it's the job of the master distiller to decide which flavors to enhance or mute for a distillery's signature recipe. Playing down the vanilla flavors in a bourbon can be done by using varieties of oak with tighter pores that releases fewer flavor compounds, or amping up competing flavors through the choice of grain.