This Is The Biggest Waste Of Money At Fast Food Chains (If You're Dining In)

A standard fast food combo has included a main dish, a side, and a drink for decades. Most restaurants also try to cater to the desires of diners by offering a variety of sizes. A large or extra-large drink can be tempting on a hot day, but it's often unnecessary when dining in, especially if refills are free. Better to save yourself a buck or two and just go back for more if you want some later.

Most large fast food chains offer free drink refills, but it can vary by location. McDonald's is set to phase out its self-serve beverage fountains by 2032, meaning each franchise will be able to decide for itself if it wants to offer free refills. Other chains like Burger King, Taco Bell, Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, and many more continue to offer free refills.

The price of a small fountain drink at Wendy's in New York is $2.79. A large is $3.99. That $1.20 may not seem like much, but it adds up. If you're dining with a family of four, that's an extra $4.80 per meal. Data from Zappi shows that 43% of Americans eat fast food at least four times a month. If you bought large drinks every time, that would work out to $230 wasted per year. Refilling a smaller cup when you're thirsty gives you the same amount of drink at no extra cost.