The Addition That's Common In American Beverages But Almost Nonexistent In Europe

If you find yourself in Europe looking for one of your favorite beverages, from a soda to a cocktail, you may be surprised to find one very basic, ubiquitous-in-America ingredient missing: ice. Ice-less drinks are all but unthinkable in the United States, where we like our beverages as cold as can be. Why doesn't that staple status for ice travel across the Atlantic?

The answer lies in cultural preferences and customs as well as history itself. America's love affair with ice began when the concept of using it was born here. Entrepreneur Frederick Tudor started sending ice from American bodies of water all around the world in the 1800s. It was seen as a luxury to be able to afford and cool or preserve your food and beverages with ice. When Tudor still had leftover ice from his export business, he'd give it to American taverns, who popped chunks of it into drinks. People loved how refreshing those chilly drinks were, and then wanted to buy ice from Tudor — a genius marketing plan.

Ice became a de rigueur beverage ingredient for Americans, and it also became more available and affordable over the years as people started keeping kitchen essentials in iceboxes. But because it was being exported, ice's expensive inaccessibility stuck around longer in Europe, and so it never caught on. Even when it did become more readily available, Europeans didn't get the appeal, believing it just watered their drinks down.