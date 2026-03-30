Jamie Oliver's Easy Trick For Seasoning Steaks Without Wasting Spices

Technique and precision are ever-so-important when it comes to cooking a steak, but if you fail on the seasoning front, all that work will have been for nothing. Whether you go with a simple salt and black pepper combo, or take it up a notch with some onion powder, rosemary, and thyme, seasoning a steak properly can truly take it to the next level. However, if you're well-versed in steak seasoning, you might find that many of your spices just end up on the cutting board. Instead of putting them completely to waste, give Jamie Oliver's steak seasoning trick a try. It'll leave you with a delicious dinner, and it'll ensure a zero-waste experience.

On his YouTube channel, Oliver shared a recipe for his Herby Grilled Steak. He seasons a sirloin steak with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, which is different from regular paprika since the peppers are dried over smoke. After he generously coats one side of the steak, you can see that much of the seasoning ends up on his cutting board. His solution? Simply turn the steak over and rub it all around the board to pick up the remaining spices. This technique works for whatever seasonings you use, paprika or not, so next time you're grilling up a steak, don't let your spices go to waste.