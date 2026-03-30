Jamie Oliver's Easy Trick For Seasoning Steaks Without Wasting Spices
Technique and precision are ever-so-important when it comes to cooking a steak, but if you fail on the seasoning front, all that work will have been for nothing. Whether you go with a simple salt and black pepper combo, or take it up a notch with some onion powder, rosemary, and thyme, seasoning a steak properly can truly take it to the next level. However, if you're well-versed in steak seasoning, you might find that many of your spices just end up on the cutting board. Instead of putting them completely to waste, give Jamie Oliver's steak seasoning trick a try. It'll leave you with a delicious dinner, and it'll ensure a zero-waste experience.
On his YouTube channel, Oliver shared a recipe for his Herby Grilled Steak. He seasons a sirloin steak with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, which is different from regular paprika since the peppers are dried over smoke. After he generously coats one side of the steak, you can see that much of the seasoning ends up on his cutting board. His solution? Simply turn the steak over and rub it all around the board to pick up the remaining spices. This technique works for whatever seasonings you use, paprika or not, so next time you're grilling up a steak, don't let your spices go to waste.
Zero waste, endless flavor
Although he only uses salt, pepper, and paprika, the Jamie Oliver way works for nearly any spice you intend to use on your favorite steak. From onion powder to garlic, to chipotle and dried rosemary, the options are endless — and any of these choices is sure to elevate your steak's flavor. You can even buy a pre-made steak seasoning, or blend up your own with your favorite spices so that next time you fire up the grill, your signature seasoning is ready to use (and you can guarantee that none of it will go to waste).
If you want to season your steak with herbs, both fresh and dried work well with Oliver's method. If you decide to use fresh herbs, be sure to mince them first, as smaller pieces will likely adhere to the steak easier when you rub it around the cutting board. Fresh herbs will elevate and bring a layer of depth to your steak that you won't get elsewhere, so if you don't go with Oliver's smoked paprika, we endorse a good sprinkling of herbs like thyme, rosemary, sage, or parsley.