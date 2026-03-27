This Vegas Steakhouse Lets You Smother Any Steak Order In Animal-Style Fries
There are a plethora of options when it comes to steak toppings, from a simple pat of garlic and herb butter to the decadent luxury of the seared foie gras and shaved black truffle that adorns the filet mignon of Tornedos Rossini. High Steaks in Las Vegas, however, has incorporated the influence of perhaps the most famous option on In-N-Out Burger's secret menu, tempting diners with the chance to order their steak served "animal style."
For those who've never perused the now not-so-secret menu of the California-based burger franchise, animal style refers to two kinds of toppings. An animal style burger comes with additional Thousand Island-style sauce (or "spread"), extra pickles, and mustard-grilled beef patties, whereas animal style fries are loaded with cheese, sauce, and grilled onions. High Steaks' take on animal style combines these two inspirations, providing both beef and fries smothered with cheese and sauce.
The Las Vegas metropolitan area is crowded with more than 100 high-end steakhouses; writing earlier this month, the Las Vegas Journal-Review's Jonathan L. Wright described the city as being "at peak steak," while Food & Wine magazine last year declared that Vegas now rivals New York as "America's Steakhouse Capital." Given this level of competition, it is understandable that High Steaks would seek to distinguish its menu from the pack.
High Steaks is the fifth restaurant from this James Beard Award-nominated chef
Unveiled in October 2025, High Steaks is the fifth Las Vegas restaurant to operate under the direction of chef James Tree — who earlier this year received two semifinalist nominations for the 2026 James Beard Awards. High Steaks is his first casino-based restaurant, overlooking the Vegas Strip from atop the Rio Hotel & Casino's Masquerade Tower.
The Animal Style topping can be ordered for any of the steaks on High Steaks' menu, which features a Denver cut of Australian Wagyu, a boneless ribeye of Tasmanian Wagyu, flat iron steak, New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse, smoked prime rib, and the "High Steaks Tomahawk" (though be warned, the last of these will set you back $245). Other steak toppings available include foie gras butter, a blue cheese crust, grilled prawns, lobster tail, or roast king crab leg.
If a trip to Vegas isn't on the cards for you right now, you may still be tempted to fire up the grill and emulate Tree's innovation. If so, you'll find plenty of copycat recipes for Animal Style burgers and fries that can easily be modified for steak. Our advice? Make your own special sauce — it's always worth it — and don't skimp on the cheese.