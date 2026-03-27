This Vegas Steakhouse Lets You Smother Any Steak Order In Animal-Style Fries

There are a plethora of options when it comes to steak toppings, from a simple pat of garlic and herb butter to the decadent luxury of the seared foie gras and shaved black truffle that adorns the filet mignon of Tornedos Rossini. High Steaks in Las Vegas, however, has incorporated the influence of perhaps the most famous option on In-N-Out Burger's secret menu, tempting diners with the chance to order their steak served "animal style."

For those who've never perused the now not-so-secret menu of the California-based burger franchise, animal style refers to two kinds of toppings. An animal style burger comes with additional Thousand Island-style sauce (or "spread"), extra pickles, and mustard-grilled beef patties, whereas animal style fries are loaded with cheese, sauce, and grilled onions. High Steaks' take on animal style combines these two inspirations, providing both beef and fries smothered with cheese and sauce.

The Las Vegas metropolitan area is crowded with more than 100 high-end steakhouses; writing earlier this month, the Las Vegas Journal-Review's Jonathan L. Wright described the city as being "at peak steak," while Food & Wine magazine last year declared that Vegas now rivals New York as "America's Steakhouse Capital." Given this level of competition, it is understandable that High Steaks would seek to distinguish its menu from the pack.