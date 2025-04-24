Bobby Flay's Burger Sauce Packs A Bold Steakhouse Flavor
If we made a Mount Rushmore of burger masters, Bobby Flay would be right there. His burgers are juicy and mouthwatering. However, one secret to making their flavor pop is all about a sauce that he uses. It turns out that the best condiment to spice up your burger may be a mashup of several ingredients you already have in your fridge. Per the Food Network, when dressing up is famed Crunchburger, Flay mixes mayo, Dijon mustard, horseradish, and some salt and pepper together. That combination is often used to complement a nice steak, which is why it works well on a traditional or an easy smash burger.
This condiment is more than the sum of its parts. Creating a burger sauce is all about balance. You don't want any single flavor to overpower the others. Mayo is creamy and tangy. Dijon has a vinegar edge, and horseradish has a spicy kick to it. When you blend these ingredients together, you create a cohesive flavor bomb that is acidic, bold, and perfect to cut the rich nature of a beef burger.
Create your own sauce
Bobby Flay's condiment combination is perfection. However, if you want to create your own sauce, it's important to remember to blend ingredients that properly balance any sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami flavors that are present. If you want more of a barbecue flavor, consider mixing mayo with barbecue sauce. Add a little acid in the form of lime juice, some garlic powder, and some crushed red pepper to heat things up. But if you prefer something creamy, salty, and a hint of umami, go for tangy cream cheese and marmite. Don't be afraid to experiment
When it comes to saucing your burger, follow this rule: If the condiment is creamy, like the mayo-Dijon mustard-horseradish combo Flay uses, it should go directly on the bun. This is because the heat from the burger will melt it and make it runny. Denser sauces can benefit from a little heat and melt into the crevices of your burger in the process. According to Flay, you could also use the sauce on a salmon burger and spice it up with some herby chives or dill.