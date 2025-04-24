Bobby Flay's Burger Sauce Packs A Bold Steakhouse Flavor

If we made a Mount Rushmore of burger masters, Bobby Flay would be right there. His burgers are juicy and mouthwatering. However, one secret to making their flavor pop is all about a sauce that he uses. It turns out that the best condiment to spice up your burger may be a mashup of several ingredients you already have in your fridge. Per the Food Network, when dressing up is famed Crunchburger, Flay mixes mayo, Dijon mustard, horseradish, and some salt and pepper together. That combination is often used to complement a nice steak, which is why it works well on a traditional or an easy smash burger.

This condiment is more than the sum of its parts. Creating a burger sauce is all about balance. You don't want any single flavor to overpower the others. Mayo is creamy and tangy. Dijon has a vinegar edge, and horseradish has a spicy kick to it. When you blend these ingredients together, you create a cohesive flavor bomb that is acidic, bold, and perfect to cut the rich nature of a beef burger.