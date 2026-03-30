Walmart's Best Marketside Prepared Pasta Is So Good You'll Want It On Repeat

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Making stuffed pasta from scratch is a labor of love, and it's certainly worth the effort. But for those busy weeknight dinners, store-bought will have to suffice. Luckily, Walmart's Marketside prepared pasta line offers a wealth of fresh options that are ready in mere minutes, and many even rival homemade versions. We tasted and ranked 10 Marketside fresh pasta varieties according to flavor, texture, and Italian-inspired authenticity, and determined our favorite to be the brand's Italian Style Beef Ravioli.

The ravioli features a blend of mirepoix, braised beef, and ricotta cheese, wrapped up in sun-shaped pasta. Beginning a filling with a mirepoix is already a recipe for success as the fried aromatics and veggies impart a rich savoriness to the beef that is further elaborated with the addition of red wine, cream, tomato paste, parmesan, and butter. The combination of umami-rich flavors, salty and nutty parmesan cheese, and the decadence of creamy dairy products creates a restaurant-worthy flavor explosion. Furthermore, the braised beef is fall-apart tender, while the ricotta is delightfully creamy. The icing on the cake is that the ravioli boasts a generous filling. The pasta itself was also supple, chewy, and very fresh.

We really have no notes for these unique ravioli as they are hearty, comforting, and bursting with Italian flavors. Considering the pasta take less than five minutes to make, this is a weeknight meal that you're going to want to enjoy on repeat.