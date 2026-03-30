5 Mistakes To Avoid At Your Local Coffee Shop
Finding a new local coffee shop is always a treat. Between the plethora of inviting cozy nooks and the expertise of those behind the bar, each individual shop is a unique experience asking to be savored. Whether it's a mid-week afternoon spent working on your laptop while sipping an iced matcha latte or a cozy Saturday morning tucked into a corner with a good book and a steaming-hot cappuccino, these welcoming third spaces can bring so much charm to our day-to-day lives. Given how wonderful they are, though, they also demand a certain amount of respect.
If you happen to live near one of the great unique coffee shops of the U.S., or even if you just want to develop a relationship with your local baristas and earn your status as a regular, a certain amount of coffee shop etiquette is an important part of any visit. This isn't to say that you need to feel like you are walking on eggshells when you stop by for a latte, but things like community, inclusivity, and ambiance are all telltale signs of a quality coffee shop — and those start with the patrons.
Being respectful of public spaces and those around you is always the right choice in life, but when it comes to stepping into the local coffee house, it is especially important. Follow our tips — or, rather, avoid these bad practices — and both staff and other patrons will be happy to share the shop and the day with you.
Ordering like you're at one of the major coffee chains
As soon as you enter the coffee shop, you are faced with the first dilemma. One of the most frustrating faux pas you can make is to step up to the counter and order as if you are at one of the big coffee chains. There's no such thing as a "venti" coffee outside of Starbucks — that just means "twenty" in Italian, a reference to the number of ounces in the cup. Likewise, your barista is certainly going to roll their eyes if you try to order your favorite secret menu Frappuccino drink.
This isn't to say that you necessarily need to keep it simple when ordering at a local coffee shop. Yes, ordering something run-of-the-mill like a latte of cappuccino does make things easy on the barista, but they are also likely happy to work with you. Just remember that local coffee shops have their own menus and likely don't know much about whatever specialties are currently on offer at the big chains.
If you have a hankering for something in particular, have a look at what the shop has on their menu and see if there is anything similar. Big coffee chains have a way of popularizing new drinks that often results in local coffee shops coming up with their own recipe to reach that market. For example, you won't see a "Frappuccino" on the menu — that name is trademarked — but there may be a similar frozen coffee drink on offer. If you are specific about your request, it never hurts to ask. Just don't be disappointed if they can't make you the exact same drink as the mega chains.
Hogging table space
Once you have your drink in hand, it's time to find a place to settle in for a while. Ideally, the shop has some cozy spots where you can sit and read a book or chat with friends. There may even be a handful of tables with outlets where you can set up a workstation. Like everything else about the coffee shop experience, however, these are shared spaces, so you want to make sure that your enjoyment isn't putting other people out.
Particularly when it comes to settling in to work, choose a coffee shop built for longer stays. If the space is small, with just a handful of tables, it's not a good fit for an afternoon of remote work. If there are plenty of free tables, on the other hand, there isn't the same pressure to have your drink and go. Still, you must order enough to justify your use of the space — especially if you're plugged into the shop's electricity. You don't need to leave the second that you finish your drink, but if you plan to stay for several hours, it's a good idea to order more than just the cheapest drip coffee.
There are also certain types of work that are best excluded from the local coffee house. Even if you have headphones, no one likes listening to one side of a business call or hearing you lead an online meeting. If that's what you have on the docket for the day, it may be best to stay home. Practicing good etiquette when working remotely at a coffee shop is a respectable habit, one that'll keep you on the baristas' good side.
Not cleaning up after yourself
Another area of coffee shop etiquette that will endear you to both the staff and the other customers is cleaning up any mess that you make. In many cafés, the expectation is that customers will bus their own table when they are finished. If you see a bin with dishes near the trash can, you can rest assured that this is the expectation. When you are finished, drop your dishes in the bin, toss any garbage in the trash, and wipe up spills and crumbs on the table. Ideally, you want to prepare the space for the next guest.
There is one big caveat to this rule, however. If you make an exceptionally large mess, such as by dropping your cup or spilling the milk jug all over the floor, you should avoid cleaning that coffee spill. In cases like that, the clean-up is best left to the professionals. Yes, you could toss a bunch of paper napkins on it, but they will still need to bring out the mop, and then they'll have to refill the napkin dispenser as well. If you make a large mess, simply let the staff know and apologize. They understand that mistakes happen and will take care of it properly.
Your job isn't to keep the coffee shop in perfect order. No matter what, the staff are responsible for periodically wiping down tables and sweeping the room for dishes and trash. But if you make life easy on them by picking up after yourself, you'll certainly be a customer that they enjoy having back.
Not treating the baristas with respect
In general, when it comes to being a good customer, nothing counts more than showing respect to the employees. This is true everywhere, but it is especially true when it comes to smaller local businesses. These are third spaces frequented by your community, and you should always be kind to your neighbors. In practice, showing respect to your baristas can be as simple as putting down your phone or removing your headphones before stepping up to the counter.
Pretend it's the '90s and be present in the moment, looking your barista in the eye while you order your coffee, rather than letting half of your brain linger on the social media feed in your hand or the podcast in your ear. Another area where a little respect can go a long way is when it comes to waiting for your order. Have a little patience with the employees. While it can be frustrating to see other orders coming out before yours, maybe they needed to grab something out of the back to finish your drink, or they were distracted by something that needed to be addressed immediately.
Not every barista is a good one, but most are doing their best to make your drink quickly. If you see something that needs attention, though, it is not at all impolite to tell the staff. If the coffee shop's milk pitcher is empty, for example, or the bathroom is a mess, it is typically helpful to let the staff know so that they can take care of it right away.
Not tipping
If you want to ingratiate yourself to the staff at the local coffee shop, be sure that you also show your appreciation with your wallet. Americans may be getting rid of "guilt-tipping" behavior, which has led to such a growth in tipping culture, but the system we live in right now demands that you tip the barista at the coffee shop. Often these employees are paid well below a living wage without those tips. And while we can certainly argue that it is the responsibility of the coffee shop to make sure their employees are paid properly, wages for that sort of job are often pretty stagnant. Especially in places that haven't increased the minimum wage beyond the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Besides, one of the best things about having a local coffee shop is the interaction with the staff. They get to know you, and you them, creating a real sense of community when you stop in for your before-work espresso or an iced coffee on a lazy summer afternoon. When you take care of the employees by tipping them well, it builds a sense of camaraderie, and they'll take care of you in turn. Sure, it's their job, but showing a bit of appreciation for their hard work goes a long way toward creating an environment that makes these small, unique coffee shops so special.