The Classy Cocktail To Pair With The Filet-O-Fish For A Fine-Dining Feel

Cocktails are inherently elegant. They're served cold in delicate, ritualistically specific glassware and shaken, not stirred with the aesthetics and literary lore of sophisticated, bygone eras. Fast food, on the other hand, is generally marketed for its convenience and bargain value, wrapped in saucy, wet paper and eaten in moving vehicles. Bringing the two together — a Vesper martini and a McDonald's Filet-o-Fish — might be ridiculous or brilliant, maybe both, but it's definitely delicious. The combination is certainly quirked up, but it also has a valid culinary sensibility, and there is a long and honorable tradition of pairing serious, austere cocktails with "unserious", lowbrow food, such as the New York Happy Meal's martini and fries.

The Vesper is James Bond's order in Casino Royale, Ian Fleming's first Bond book, and it's made with gin, vodka and Lillet Blanc, a fortified wine. It's strong but surprisingly smooth, citrusy and slightly herbal, with a clean and cold finish that explains why it's particularly good with salty, fried food. The cocktail's name itself comes from the Latin word for evening, and refers to Vesper Lynd, a character in Casino Royale, whose name refers to the first star that appears in the evening sky. It sips somewhere between a martini a spritz of midcentury perfume, sharp enough to hold up as a counterpart to a greasy sandwich, with subtle botanical notes.

The Filet-O-Fish, meanwhile, is McDonald's lone seafood offering, introduced in the early 1960s to attract Catholic customers avoiding meat on Fridays during Lent. The sandwich consists of a breaded, deep-fried pollock filet (originally, pricier, and more tender halibut) tartar sauce, and a slice of crooked American cheese on a steamed bun. It looks like hospital food and tastes like fish sticks and tartar sauce, and sometimes, that's just what the doctor ordered.