The Los Angeles Italian Deli On Wheels That Became A Beloved Neighborhood Market

The sandwiches at Sorrento Italian Market are a big part of the business' lasting appeal. Hearty recipes like classic Italian sandwiches are stuffed with salami and other cured meats, plus cheese atop crusty bread. The bread's soft, chewy center is primed to hold the marinara that is swiped into some recipes as well.

"These are solid sandwiches, which help to define 60 plus years of a successful business," noted a customer on Yelp. "Their pastrami sandwich is the best there is! It has lots of meat that had been soaked in a wonderful Italian seasoned au jus broth and layered inches thick on fresh lightly toasted Italian bread with cheese," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. "I had the combination — Cotto Salami, mortadella, Capocollo, and provolone. My GOD it was so good!! I can't wait to go back," added another fan on Instagram.

The market's ambiance has also left an impression on visitors, delighting guests with outdoor picnic tables and cashiers known for deadpan humor. "You gotta love the smell of this place when you walk through the door. I came in to get a sandwich to eat later, but that smell instantly made me hungry for more," wrote a customer on Yelp. As an added attraction, a metal zoo with animals fashioned from scraps is next door, a fitting neighbor for a business that started from a van.