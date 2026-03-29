The Los Angeles Italian Deli On Wheels That Became A Beloved Neighborhood Market
Some of the most beloved, enduring small businesses often have humble beginnings. Such is the case with the Sorrento Italian Market, a staple institution serving Italian fare to the Culver City community in California. The family-run Italian deli and market opened up shop in the 60s out of a white van purchased by Italian immigrant Albert Vera, Sr. The enterprising business owner began offering residents a taste of Italian deli food from the mobile refrigerated van. Once married, Vera and his wife opened the doors to the brick-and-mortar location of Sorrento Italian Market in 1963. Now more than 60 years later, the couple's son continues to run the business. "Our family has been going there for 11 years now!" a customer wrote on TripAdvisor.
The deli still operates very similar to the way it began, selling classic Italian deli food, groceries, wines, and imported products from around the world. Baked goods are placed on display daily, and local, seasonal produce is set out for purchase as well. Desserts have also warranted positive reviews, particularly chocolate-dipped cannolis. "Well stocked, well organized, keen prices," noted a customer on TripAdvisor.
Consistency that keeps customers coming back
The sandwiches at Sorrento Italian Market are a big part of the business' lasting appeal. Hearty recipes like classic Italian sandwiches are stuffed with salami and other cured meats, plus cheese atop crusty bread. The bread's soft, chewy center is primed to hold the marinara that is swiped into some recipes as well.
"These are solid sandwiches, which help to define 60 plus years of a successful business," noted a customer on Yelp. "Their pastrami sandwich is the best there is! It has lots of meat that had been soaked in a wonderful Italian seasoned au jus broth and layered inches thick on fresh lightly toasted Italian bread with cheese," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. "I had the combination — Cotto Salami, mortadella, Capocollo, and provolone. My GOD it was so good!! I can't wait to go back," added another fan on Instagram.
The market's ambiance has also left an impression on visitors, delighting guests with outdoor picnic tables and cashiers known for deadpan humor. "You gotta love the smell of this place when you walk through the door. I came in to get a sandwich to eat later, but that smell instantly made me hungry for more," wrote a customer on Yelp. As an added attraction, a metal zoo with animals fashioned from scraps is next door, a fitting neighbor for a business that started from a van.