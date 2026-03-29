The Science Behind Why Yellow Potatoes Create Creamier Soups Without Becoming Too Heavy

There are few things that rival the warmth and comfort of a creamy soup. Yet, while there are many ways to achieve the most velvety textures in a recipe — namely, by adding in a splash of rich and decadent dairy — adding in a potato or two can also work to achieve the same degree of creaminess. That said, not all spuds are the same. For the silkiest and smoothest soups that won't weigh things down, nothing tops a yellow potato.

Yellow potatoes are named after their golden-hued flesh. Straddling the line between starchy and waxy, these all-purpose spuds typically boast a sizable amount of starch (a complex carbohydrate) and a high ratio of moisture in comparison to other varieties. It's precisely these characteristics that allow yellow potatoes to easily melt right into a soup, its starch adds a bit of bulk and richness without causing the consistency to become gritty, gummy, or dense when blitzed, which is often the case with different spuds like low-moisture and starch-heavy Russets.

Buttery and creamy Yukon Golds are a favorite to silk-ify soups. The potato's balance of waxy and starchy traits is also what makes Yukon Golds ideal for roasting, with its fluffy-as-a-cloud interior suitable for baking, too. Another oh-so creamy yellow variety is the German Butterball, but Moonlight, Vivaldi, or Rua potatoes do the trick.