This Is The Best Type Of Potato For Your Homemade Clam Chowder

While waxy potatoes will hold up best during the cooking process, red and russet potatoes will also work fine. In fact, if you want your chowder to be on the thicker side, russets may actually work better for you, as they soften up more. As Le says, the potatoes should be added toward the end of the cooking process.

If the chunks are bigger, toss them in after the base has come together, right before you start to simmer the chowder. Take it off the heat once the potatoes are tender enough to pierce with a fork. This should take about 15 minutes for bigger chunks of gold potatoes or 10 minutes for red potatoes. Russets and baby potatoes will take even less time.

If your chowder ends up particularly thick, there's one more thing you might want to think about: whether or not you should serve it with oyster crackers. Those tiny little crackers that are always served alongside chowder are a classic, but Le says they're not always necessary. In fact, they may end up taking away from the dish. He says, "I always get those crackers, but I don't like eating them with the clam chowder. I think it makes it too thick. Sometimes people make clam chowder already thick as it is, so then the little crackers become like a non-existent bypass product." A solid suggestion would be to save the crackers for a thinner Long Island chowder instead.