For Quicker Cuban Picadillo, Use Baby Yellow Potatoes

If you aren't familiar with Cuban picadillo, allow us to introduce you to a flavorful meat-and-potato dish filled with contrasting flavors and textures from ingredients like ground meat, bell peppers, olives, onion, and garlic. It's an authentic Cuban dish but it can easily be customized with a variety of ingredients like swapping ground beef with turkey or adding raisins for a sweet textural twist. It can take some time for those flavors to meld, so if you want to make it quicker, put a spin on the dish and use baby yellow potatoes.

For inspiration, we have an original recipe for easy Cuban picadillo that uses baby yellow potatoes thanks to Tasting Table recipe developer Kristen Carli. The smaller potatoes mean less cutting so they will save you time and prep work. And if you're really in a rush to get a meal on the table, dice the potatoes cook they cook even faster. Another perk to using baby yellows in Cuban picadillo is that they're a waxy potato variety, meaning they have less starch and more moisture, so they will maintain their structure while they're cooking with the rest of the dish and not turn to mush.