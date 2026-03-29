The Most Delicious Frozen Fish Fillet Comes From A Fan-Favorite Chain

Picking up packages of frozen fish may feel like some sort of compromise, but the right purchase doesn't have to lead to disappointment. When ranking store-bought frozen fish fillets, our writer was surprised by Trader Joe's Branzino Fillets and put them in the top position on the list. Branzino is the kind of fish that can convert skeptics, as the mild-tasting European sea bass is slightly sweet. Our writer noted that these pieces resulted in bites that were not only flaky and moist but also offered an impressive richness that required little to plate beautifully.

Other Trader Joe's shoppers agree, describing the fillets as an easy purchase for a satisfying meal. Even shoppers' children are fans of the fish. "This stuff from Trader Joe's is not your average frozen fish. Definitely check it out if you like fish," wrote a fan on Reddit.

"I have caught, bought, eaten out and cooked a lot of fish," wrote a shopper on YouTube. "I just bought a bag and it is ridiculously delicious fish ... this happened to be some of the best fish I've ever eaten and I've eaten a lot of it."