5 Trader Joe's Seafood Entrees That Cost Less Than $10

Loyal Trader Joe's shoppers routinely appreciate the allure of creative products, low prices, and natural-ingredient options. But its seafood offerings can be a pleasant surprise to even longtime TJs enthusiasts. That's especially true when seeking tasty seafood entrees priced under $10, which often populate the freezer section at set prices per package.

Plenty of shrimp renditions rest inside the frozen chambers of every Trader Joe's store, but the wider seafood selections go much further than you might imagine. From branzino filets to salmon burgers, ginger garlic Argentinian red shrimp, and more, there are many options to grace your plate with very little effort. Some may seem routine and similar to other supermarkets, but as the saying goes, the devil is in the details.

Fortunately, TJs is known for being transparent about sourcing, ingredients, and preparations. So here's a look at some of our favorite affordable offerings ringing up at less than $10, plus a few ideas on how to cook or serve them. Of course, prices and availability could vary depending on location.