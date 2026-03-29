Just Because Canned Whole Chicken Exists Doesn't Mean It's Worth Buying

Canned foods are an integral part of many people's diets and can be very healthy, despite common misconceptions. According to the University of Maine, canned foods not only retain nutrients, but sometimes even have higher concentrations. In addition, people who regularly ate canned goods tended to consume more nutrient-dense foods and even had an increased intake of essential nutrients compared to those that didn't eat canned goods as often. But not all canned food is created equal, and whole canned chicken may be best left on the shelf.

If you've spent any time online, you may have seen Sweet Sue Canned Whole Chicken in videos. Wired referenced it in an article in 2007, and YouTuber L.A. Beast was among the first to eat one on camera in 2014. The novelty of a whole chicken stuffed into a can has captured attention for nearly 20 years. Each can is 50 ounces and features a whole, fully-cooked bird with skin and bones that's packed in a gelatinous mixture of water and salt. Despite being fully cooked, the directions on the can recommend you reheat it at 475 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes.

YouTuber Hks heated the canned protein before eating and said it tasted consistently "salty" and reminiscent of the chunked meat in Campbell's chicken noodle soup. L.A. Beast tried it straight from the can and called it "slimy." Emmymade followed the product's cooking directions exactly and commented on the chicken's extreme saltiness, as well as its "metallic" taste and "soft" texture. YouTuber Ashens, who tried a different brand, noted that it barely tasted like chicken.