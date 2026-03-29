Why Costco May Never Carry Certain Name Brands
You've been to Costco a hundred times, and you know where everything is — the rotisserie chicken, that cereal you love, the paper towels you stock up on. But then one visit, you're searching the shelves for a specific brand you could've sworn they carried, and it's like it's never been there. You ask an employee. They shrug. Costco discontinued it. Typically, this happens not because there's some behind-the-scenes rivalry or beef between Costco and the vendor. The real reasons are usually far more straightforward: Costco has brutally specific rules about what makes the cut and onto its shelves.
Every SKU they carry has to justify its existence. The warehouse doesn't have the space or the margin flexibility that regular supermarkets like Walmart do, so they're incredibly selective about inventory. Costco must be able to buy the item in bulk at reasonable costs, and vendors must meet strict demands in terms of logistics and compliance. That's how, compared to 30,000 items at a typical supermarket, you'd only ever find 3,500 to 4,000 stocked at a Costco.
But there's another challenge that vendors must face: the Kirkland Signature challenge. Costco's sole store brand generates $90 billion in annual sales — and it did so not without a reason. Costco's going to prioritize its own brand over competitors. Add in Costco's aggressive pricing policies (they cap markups at around 14% versus 20%, even 50% markup in supermarkets), and you start to see why certain popular brands just don't fit the equation.
Brands can be taken off due to controversies, too
Sometimes brands vanish for reasons completely unrelated to money or business. Take 2020, when Costco yanked Palmetto Cheese from its warehouses. Brian Henry, who founded the pimento cheese brand, posted some rather inflammatory comments about Black Lives Matter on Facebook. The backlash was immediate. Suddenly, a product sitting on shelves in over 120 Costco locations became toxic. The company didn't hesitate to pull the plug on it fast. Palmetto Cheese's products disappeared almost overnight at Costco locations nationwide. So, while it's not a "requirement" that Costco publicizes, it's clear that, besides all the requirements on cost and logistics, vendors are chosen for their image and conduct, too.
So when you can't find that one brand you're looking for, there's a reason or two for it being missing. It's not such a bad thing in the grander scheme of things. It's precisely because of that ruthlessness in curation that Costco has maintained its edge over the decades as the cheapest grocery chain in the U.S.