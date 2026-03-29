Why Costco May Never Carry Certain Name Brands

You've been to Costco a hundred times, and you know where everything is — the rotisserie chicken, that cereal you love, the paper towels you stock up on. But then one visit, you're searching the shelves for a specific brand you could've sworn they carried, and it's like it's never been there. You ask an employee. They shrug. Costco discontinued it. Typically, this happens not because there's some behind-the-scenes rivalry or beef between Costco and the vendor. The real reasons are usually far more straightforward: Costco has brutally specific rules about what makes the cut and onto its shelves.

Every SKU they carry has to justify its existence. The warehouse doesn't have the space or the margin flexibility that regular supermarkets like Walmart do, so they're incredibly selective about inventory. Costco must be able to buy the item in bulk at reasonable costs, and vendors must meet strict demands in terms of logistics and compliance. That's how, compared to 30,000 items at a typical supermarket, you'd only ever find 3,500 to 4,000 stocked at a Costco.

But there's another challenge that vendors must face: the Kirkland Signature challenge. Costco's sole store brand generates $90 billion in annual sales — and it did so not without a reason. Costco's going to prioritize its own brand over competitors. Add in Costco's aggressive pricing policies (they cap markups at around 14% versus 20%, even 50% markup in supermarkets), and you start to see why certain popular brands just don't fit the equation.