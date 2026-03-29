The Unexpected Paste That Takes Your Goulash To The Next Level

Goulash has come a long way since 18th century cattle-herders were sustaining themselves on the Great Hungarian Plain with a simple stew of beef, onions, lard, and dried chilis, and one need only compare the classic Hungarian-style recipe to the macaroni-boosted, chop suey-style American version to see how much the dish has evolved over the years. That's why, if you're aiming to elevate your goulash to comfort food at its most intensely flavorful, you shouldn't be afraid of adding something new and unexpected — when it comes to goulash, anchovy paste is a gamechanger.

It is no secret that anchovies can inspire strong opinions, particularly among their detractors. If the thought of snacking on a pungent, oily anchovy straight from the can makes you shiver with revulsion, fair enough (though frankly, you don't know what you're missing), but you shouldn't dismiss their flavor-boosting potential as an ingredient. As the chef and Food Network host Giada de Laurentiis observed, "even folks who claim to hate anchovies love the recipes they star in — after all, who doesn't like a Caesar salad?" So if you've ever reached for the Worcestershire sauce (which typically contains anchovy) while cooking, you may have to face the fact you don't dislike its divisive flavor as much as you think.

The base of a great traditional goulash is good Hungarian paprika, caramelized onions, and beef slow-cooked until gloriously tender, and it is during this long, patient cooking process that the anchovy paste will work its magic. For those who are concerned, your goulash will not end up tasting overwhelmingly of anchovy — rather, a tablespoon or so of the paste, stirred in as you gently fry your onions, will introduce a subtle yet transformative element of umami, the much-prized fifth taste after sweet, sour, salty, and bitter.