How Rosa Parks Made Her Iconic 'Featherlite' Pancakes

The Civil Rights Movement is a food story. Inciting sit-ins happened at soda fountains in Dockum Drug Store and at Woolworth's lunch counters. Restaurants like Dooky Chase's proffered as places of safe harbor for leaders to meet and strategize. And of course, food systems and culture were always imparting subtle effects on the way everyday people who filled the ranks nourished themselves. As we know from history, it was those everyday people who grew to become leaders and icons of that transformative era. It can be a powerful feeling to cook the foods that fueled them, such is the case when whipping up Rose Parks' iconic pancake recipe.

Rosa Parks is a Civil Rights hero with notable associations to food, especially pancakes. In 2016, the Library of Congress published a trove of Parks' miscellany, and among the documents and letters was a recipe for pancakes dubbed "featherlite." Prominently, the recipe includes peanut butter as a part of the batter.

The addition of ⅓ cup of melted peanut butter is the biggest twist on a pancake concoction that otherwise looks normal: small amounts of salt, sugar, flour and baking powder for the dry ingredients, and egg, milk, and peanut butter for the wet. Specific about the temperature, Rosa's recipe calls for cooking at 275 degrees Fahrenheit on a hot griddle. The result is a pancake so light that it just about floats off your plate. Good thing Rosa Parks wrote this recipe on a withdrawal envelope, because you can take it to the bank.