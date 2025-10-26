This 1960s Mall Restaurant Chain Was Part Of Woolworth's, But Didn't Include A Lunch Counter

You know that $1.50 Costco hot dog everyone loves so much? That little morsel of value is an icon, a holdover from a bygone era of shopping and dining that dates back more than a century. Department store restaurants were mainstays for decades, drawing shoppers to enjoy refreshments and socialize since the turn of the last century. In the 1960s, Harvest House cafeterias tried to differentiate themselves from standard quick-service lunch counters by offering sit-down dining for the whole family, all a stone's throw from the local Woolworth's.

When department store restaurants first opened in the late 1800s, places like Chicago's Walnut Room were considered elegant and high-class. Think crystal chandeliers and delicate finger sandwiches. By the 1960s, however, the hustle and bustle of modern life had given rise to the spread of quick-service lunch counters – particularly in five-and-dime stores, drug stores, and diners. Many of those counters began to close in the 1970s and 1980s, which explains the nostalgia for them today.

Woolworth's, which ran Harvest House, was known for having luncheonettes, or lunch counters. But, the cafeterias that appeared in the 1960s offered a different experience – not a competing one. Woolworth's locations already had options for a quick bite, so the cafeterias were something a little more refined. Diners could sit in a formal dining area rather than on stools and enjoy meals with the whole family. Ads promised a relaxing atmosphere, kids' meals, and daily meal specials.