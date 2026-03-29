Alton Brown's Genius Ice Cube Trick Makes Martini Magic

A classic martini is about as simple as a drink recipe can get. Gin or vodka, vermouth, a lemon twist or olives — voila, the perfect drink has been served, right? Almost. This pared-back format actually leaves infinite room for tinkering with ratios and personal preferences, from how much vermouth is used to how bracingly cold the drink is. People have a whole lot of opinions around martinis, and we're keen on listening to those opinions when they come from the pros.

TV personality and cookbook author Alton Brown will tell you exactly how many olives a martini needs, and how he levels up his dirty martinis with his own brine formula, too. This expert knows his martinis, and one of his hacks is a game-changer for how you'll make and enjoy this cocktail from now on. That hack is "time-released vermouth." This method is how Brown achieves his preferred ratio of vermouth and dilution in every martini.

As he demonstrates in a YouTube video, Brown freezes 2 teaspoons of vermouth and 1 teaspoon of water. He pops that vermouth-and-water cube into his glass and then pours 3½ ounces of gin over it. Brown waits about two minutes before taking his first sip, which will be more gin-forward. As the cube melts, it releases more silky, bittersweet vermouth into the gin, keeping the cocktail refreshingly cold the whole time.