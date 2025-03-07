The Precise Number Of Olives Alton Brown Needs For The Perfect Martini

Shaken, stirred, dry, or dirty; a classic martini is one of those drinks that looks a little bit different for everyone. But if anyone were to convert martini making into an exact science, it would be Alton Brown. Brown, a Food Network stalwart with nearly 20 years of television hosting under his belt, is known for dancing the fine line between culinary arts and scientific know-how. So it's no surprise that Brown has an incredibly specific amount of olives in mind when making a gin martini. His perfect number? Three.

In an interview with Food Network, Brown detailed his surgically precise martini needs, with olives being the most crucial piece of the whole cocktail calculation. According to Brown, the three olives complement his perfect martini, which is made with 60 milliliters of ice-cold gin, 20 milliliters of vermouth, and 10 milliliters of olive brine. This 3-2-1 ratio makes for a gin martini that's "a little bit dirty" and exactly how Brown prefers it. In order to make sure you always have gin at the ideal temperature, Brown recommends keeping a bottle in the freezer. If you're at a loss about which kind of gin to keep on hand for all your martini-making needs, check out our 13 tips for selecting the right kind of gin for your martini.