The Least Expensive Gordon Ramsay Restaurant That You Can Visit In The US
You may think the experience of dining at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant is only for people with a lot of disposable income, but the man likes to give people a lot of options. If there was one person who might be the encyclopedia image of "celebrity chef," these days, it would be Ramsay, as the Michelin-starred English chef has amassed a trans-Atlantic food empire of products, media, and restaurants. His restaurant group alone owns more than 80 different businesses around the globe, including places as far afield as France, South Korea, and Dubai. In the United States, he has 32 restaurants as of early 2026, which are spread out among nine different Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts. These include high-end destinations like Hell's Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Steak, but also a number of more affordable burger and pizza restaurants. Unfortunately, the most affordable of them is one of the harder ones to reach, and also the one you'd probably be least interested in: Ramsay's Food Market.
Ramsay's Food Market is unique among the chef's restaurants, as it is more of a food hall, or food court, concept. The only location is currently in Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, on the western edge of the state. The market includes several stations, including scaled-down versions of Gordon Ramsay Street Burger and Street Pizza, and a bakery. The prices at these stations are actually a few dollars cheaper than what you would pay at the full locations, which were already the two most affordable Ramsay restaurant options. Additionally, if you check our ranking of Ramsay's restaurant concepts and read some reviews, the affordability comes with a price.
Ramsay's Food Market is a North Carolina casino is the most affordable
Considering that it's located in a tourist area inside a casino, the prices at Ramsay's Food Market are actually pretty reasonable, with most burgers and a side of fries coming in around $14 or $15, and a 12-inch Neapolitan pizza around $20. However, the actual quality of the food doesn't seem to live up to Ramsay's supposed standards.
The reviews from customers are not terrible per se, but they certainly aren't great either, and it seems like Ramsay's Food Market isn't worth going out of the way for unless you are already at the casino. Both Yelp and Google reviews hover at three stars or just under overall, which is pretty mediocre for both platforms. The biggest problem seems to be consistency, as many reviewers have wildly divergent opinions of the same dishes. Some call the fries excellent, while others complain that they are bland. There are also complaints of greasy fish and chips and soggy pizza. Overall, the feeling isn't that Ramsay's Food Market is terrible. Many reviews do say it's better than most food court food, but it's just nothing special.
Instead, if you want something closer to a real Ramsay experience for a reasonable price, it's better to track down one of the Gordon Ramsay Burger locations. They are more accessible, with four American restaurants in Boston, Chicago, and two in Las Vegas. The prices aren't too bad for the locations, Ramsay is known for loving burgers, and the small chain has earned praise for its quality. And based on Ramsay's ever-expanding empire, there will certainly be more popping up soon.