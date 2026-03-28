Skip The Lettuce — This Cabbage Upgrade Makes A Better Low-Carb Burger Bun

A juicy burger with a plush bun just hits the spot sometimes. However, other times, you're looking for a less carby alternative that will still allow you to appreciate the burger but without having to eat through the grease-soaked bun. Many people will reach for lettuce as their go-to burger bun alternative, but we have a far more texturally interesting alternative to suggest: roasted cabbage.

Lettuce gets wilty and soggy relatively easily, but two roasted pieces of cabbage will give you the security of a sturdy base with a slightly cruciferous flavor. And, if you're already cooking up your burgers on the grill, you can just as easily cook your cabbage alongside them and streamline the process.

Start by cutting the head of cabbage into 1-inch thick discs. For most recipes, you'll want to remove the hard center piece, but in this case, you'll need to leave it on, as this will keep the leaves of the steak intact. Grill the oiled rounds over direct heat until charred, flipping halfway through. You can also take an open-faced approach, placing cabbage rounds on a baking sheet and baking them for 10 minutes before adding your raw burger patties and finishing them in the oven.