The Overlooked Pantry Staples Martha Stewart Adds Expiration Dates To

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Another day, another genius tip that elevates our kitchen experience from everyone's favorite home expert. Martha Stewart has all sorts of wisdom on kitchen organization in particular, and there's one that not only improves storage methods and neatness but also the way we cook and the flavors of our meals. This piece of advice? Label your spices and seasonings.

"Always, I think, for spices, you should put the date on the bottom," Stewart once told Today, and we can't argue. Although spices do last for quite a while, they do go bad over time. "Going bad" in this case doesn't mean spoiling or rotting the way it does for things like produce, dairy, or meat — jarred spices won't get moldy or rancid with bacteria. However, the flavors will begin to dramatically fade, to the point where you may think you're seasoning your dish, but you're just sprinkling grains of bland.

Since old spices don't result in any dire consequences, most of us don't pay too much attention to how long we have our jars of cinnamon or dried rosemary. Months can become years before you know it, considering the tiny amounts of any spice any dish needs. It's especially easy to forget about seasonings you use less often. If you take Stewart's advice and label your spices with the dates you bought them, it's suddenly so easy to see when you have to replace anything.