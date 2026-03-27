You Can Make Dutch Bros' Signature Golden Eagle Coffee In Your Kitchen (It's Easy)
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Whether you go for the nutty Annihilator or the extra-caffeinated 9-1-1, Dutch Bros has an iced coffee creation for just about anybody. And while they are an excellent pick-me-up, a daily visit would likely be a major hit to your wallet. Thankfully, Dutch Bros' most popular drink is actually quite simple to replicate in your own kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can put your own homemade spin on The Golden Eagle — an iced latte with caramel and vanilla breve and a caramel drizzle — without breaking the bank.
All you need to make the Golden Eagle is caramel syrup, vanilla syrup, espresso, half and half, and ice. To make it, use your favorite iced coffee glass, like these Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids. Drizzle caramel syrup along the sides of your cup to maintain the drink's intense flavor before adding two pumps of caramel to a cup. Then, pull your espresso directly over the caramel pumps so it dissolves easier. Small and medium Golden Eagles come with two shots of espresso, while larges come with four, so make however much you like in your typical Dutch Bros coffee.
Mix the caramel and espresso together and then pour it into your cup. Add half and half — this is the ingredient that makes this beverage a breve rather than a latte — and ice, and drizzle some caramel syrup on top, too. And there you have it: a Golden Eagle coffee, hand-crafted in your very own kitchen.
Give your homemade Golden Eagle coffee some extra flare
While the Golden Eagle is one of the best drinks at Dutch Bros, according to customers, it never hurts to give a classic drink a little upgrade. And if you're making yours at home, it's even easier to get creative. Of course, the simplest way to upgrade it without purchasing any additional ingredients is by adding more espresso for an extra caffeine boost.
If your Golden Eagle is caffeinated enough, consider adding a sweeter touch with some caramel cold foam. You can buy store-bought cold foam, or you can make it yourself with heavy cream, milk, and caramel sauce. Blend everything up with a frother until it's nice and thick and pour it over the top of your coffee. You can even add a pinch of salt if you're looking for something similar to Starbucks' salted caramel cold foam.
If you'd rather infuse your drink with a little bit of spice, give a sprinkle of cinnamon a try. Dutch Bros offers their signature cinnamon sprinkles, which are brown sugar pieces coated in cinnamon. For a similar taste and texture, combine brown sugar with cinnamon, sprinkle it on top, and don't forget to add another drizzle of caramel for the most indulgent homemade Golden Eagle.