You Can Make Dutch Bros' Signature Golden Eagle Coffee In Your Kitchen (It's Easy)

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Whether you go for the nutty Annihilator or the extra-caffeinated 9-1-1, Dutch Bros has an iced coffee creation for just about anybody. And while they are an excellent pick-me-up, a daily visit would likely be a major hit to your wallet. Thankfully, Dutch Bros' most popular drink is actually quite simple to replicate in your own kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can put your own homemade spin on The Golden Eagle — an iced latte with caramel and vanilla breve and a caramel drizzle — without breaking the bank.

All you need to make the Golden Eagle is caramel syrup, vanilla syrup, espresso, half and half, and ice. To make it, use your favorite iced coffee glass, like these Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids. Drizzle caramel syrup along the sides of your cup to maintain the drink's intense flavor before adding two pumps of caramel to a cup. Then, pull your espresso directly over the caramel pumps so it dissolves easier. Small and medium Golden Eagles come with two shots of espresso, while larges come with four, so make however much you like in your typical Dutch Bros coffee.

Mix the caramel and espresso together and then pour it into your cup. Add half and half — this is the ingredient that makes this beverage a breve rather than a latte — and ice, and drizzle some caramel syrup on top, too. And there you have it: a Golden Eagle coffee, hand-crafted in your very own kitchen.