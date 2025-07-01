You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From A Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Foam At Home

Starbucks has been whipping up its famous cold foam since 2014, but it wasn't until 2018 that it became available nationwide. Even then, nobody anticipated it'd become what it is today. From green, matcha cold foam to pink, cherry flavored cold foam, and from purple-hued lavender cold foam to chocolate, Starbucks' cold foam has evolved into a menu item in its own right, bringing color, flavor, and texture to all of its iced drinks. One of the most popular options, however, is Starbucks' salted caramel cold foam, made with just two additional ingredients you can easily recreate at home.

Starbucks' original cold foam recipe is made with just three ingredients: heavy cream, reduced-fat milk, and vanilla syrup. But adding a bit of salted caramel flavor isn't quite as complicated as you might think, with Starbucks' recipe calling for the addition of just homemade or store-bought caramel sauce and a pinch of sea salt. Added in addition to the vanilla syrup or as a substitute, all you need is about a tablespoon of the sauce to give your homemade cold foam a salt caramel upgrade as good as Starbucks' — and while its baristas might use the store's own blenders to make theirs, you don't have to.

Whether shaken up in a lidded mason jar or container, whisked by hand or a stand mixer, or whipped together in a countertop or immersion blender, all you need are the right ingredients for a frothy cold foam at home.