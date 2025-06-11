It's A Good Sign When A Coffee Shop Has This Syrup Brand On Its Shelves
There are some telltale signs to look out for whenever you walk into a coffee shop. Any information about sourcing or farming and knowledge on roast styles is always a good omen, as is a full-scale, hands-on espresso machine and a strong Wi-Fi signal. But, if you're not checking the brand of coffee syrups a cafe uses before you order, you could be making a grave mistake. No variety of roast style, pretty latte art, or fancy pour over method will make up for a pump of low-quality, artificial-tasting vanilla, lavender, or hazelnut. Whatever your go-to flavor may be in the mornings, there's one brand of syrup you can look behind the counter for to know that you're in the clear, and that's Monin.
In their ranking of 12 coffee syrup brands from worst to best, Tasting Table's trusty taste tester, Melissa Cabey, found customers preferred those from Monin the most — noting key attributes like the syrups' clean, concentrated flavor and stylish containers. The Nespresso Reddit page is just one place to find such input, with one subReddit asking users for their recommended coffee syrup brand mentioning Monin 18 times. Customers appreciate the wide range of flavors the brand offers, and that they can find them at a lot of small coffee shops. When compared to Torani, another popular syrup brand, one Redditor mentioned that they preferred Monin for its deeper sweetness, which plays well with their coffee by adding a nice richness to their cup.
Monin as a sign of quality, in store and at home
So, what exactly makes Monin different then any other brand of coffee syrup? Well, according to a lot of customers, it tastes better, for one. It's also more expensive, which, for a small coffee shop, could signify its commitment to quality. Founded by Georges Monin in 1912 in France, Monin is upheld by the third generation of the Monin family's standards — preserving the same delectable flavors and captivating aromas that led to its founding in the first place. After more than 100 years in business, that simple fact is impressive enough.
Obviously, your own experience with Monin will depend on the flavors you prefer. With all of the classics, including vanilla, hazelnut, Irish cream, amaretto, and caramel available for purchase in a variety pack from Amazon, you're free to experiment with making your favorite coffee orders at home. But, you can also participate in new and recurring coffee trends, too. A bottle of Monin blueberry syrup unlocks potential for summer blueberry iced coffees at home, while a container of banana syrup means you can make banana coffee all year long — be it hot or cold.
No matter the flavor, however, you can sleep peacefully knowing that, when you wake up, your morning coffee is going to be made with the best coffee syrup brand out there.