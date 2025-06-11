It's A Good Sign When A Coffee Shop Has This Syrup Brand On Its Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some telltale signs to look out for whenever you walk into a coffee shop. Any information about sourcing or farming and knowledge on roast styles is always a good omen, as is a full-scale, hands-on espresso machine and a strong Wi-Fi signal. But, if you're not checking the brand of coffee syrups a cafe uses before you order, you could be making a grave mistake. No variety of roast style, pretty latte art, or fancy pour over method will make up for a pump of low-quality, artificial-tasting vanilla, lavender, or hazelnut. Whatever your go-to flavor may be in the mornings, there's one brand of syrup you can look behind the counter for to know that you're in the clear, and that's Monin.

In their ranking of 12 coffee syrup brands from worst to best, Tasting Table's trusty taste tester, Melissa Cabey, found customers preferred those from Monin the most — noting key attributes like the syrups' clean, concentrated flavor and stylish containers. The Nespresso Reddit page is just one place to find such input, with one subReddit asking users for their recommended coffee syrup brand mentioning Monin 18 times. Customers appreciate the wide range of flavors the brand offers, and that they can find them at a lot of small coffee shops. When compared to Torani, another popular syrup brand, one Redditor mentioned that they preferred Monin for its deeper sweetness, which plays well with their coffee by adding a nice richness to their cup.