How Texas Roadhouse Customers Use Leftovers For Even Better Meals

Sometimes, taking home leftovers feels like the best part of dining out. You not only get more bang for your buck by stretching one meal into two, but you can have fun jazzing it up in your kitchen. If you've got leftovers from Texas Roadhouse, but feel bored at the prospect of eating the same thing again, creative customers have thought up many ways to reuse leftover entrees, appetizers, and even Texas Roadhouse's iconic rolls.

The most popular way to repurpose Texas Roadhouse leftovers is in a sandwich, as it's easy, satisfying, and you can stuff in pretty much anything. Customers often slice up Texas Roadhouse's famous steaks and use that as the main filling. Follow tips to reheat steak perfectly so it doesn't dry out, and you'll be golden. Any other meaty entree would be delicious – customers have sandwiched country fried chicken, grilled shrimp, and ribs.

You can use any bread you like here, but the steakhouse's pillowy rolls make it 10 times better. An awesome Texas Roadhouse menu hack is that you can order a dozen rolls online or through the restaurant's app, allowing you to make up to 12 sandwiches. Cheese, veggies like mushrooms and onions, and a zesty spread are no-brainer additions, but you can get wilder and tuck in leftover items like potato skins, steak fries, green beans, and fried pickles.