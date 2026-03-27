How Texas Roadhouse Customers Use Leftovers For Even Better Meals
Sometimes, taking home leftovers feels like the best part of dining out. You not only get more bang for your buck by stretching one meal into two, but you can have fun jazzing it up in your kitchen. If you've got leftovers from Texas Roadhouse, but feel bored at the prospect of eating the same thing again, creative customers have thought up many ways to reuse leftover entrees, appetizers, and even Texas Roadhouse's iconic rolls.
The most popular way to repurpose Texas Roadhouse leftovers is in a sandwich, as it's easy, satisfying, and you can stuff in pretty much anything. Customers often slice up Texas Roadhouse's famous steaks and use that as the main filling. Follow tips to reheat steak perfectly so it doesn't dry out, and you'll be golden. Any other meaty entree would be delicious – customers have sandwiched country fried chicken, grilled shrimp, and ribs.
You can use any bread you like here, but the steakhouse's pillowy rolls make it 10 times better. An awesome Texas Roadhouse menu hack is that you can order a dozen rolls online or through the restaurant's app, allowing you to make up to 12 sandwiches. Cheese, veggies like mushrooms and onions, and a zesty spread are no-brainer additions, but you can get wilder and tuck in leftover items like potato skins, steak fries, green beans, and fried pickles.
Give Texas Roadhouse leftovers new life in salads, breakfast dishes, and more
There are many easy ways to use leftover steak that would be perfect for your Texas Roadhouse takeout. You can toss the beef into a wrap or quesadilla, briefly stir-fry it with sauce and veggies, or simply slice it up and arrange it on top of a salad (this would also be delicious with the restaurant's herb crusted chicken or grilled salmon).
Going back to those famous rolls, customers have come up with tons of ways to reuse them. Whether you use the microwave, oven, or air fryer, the best way to reheat Texas Roadhouse rolls is at low heat for a short time. From there, you could turn Texas Roadhouse rolls into your next breakfast. With their pillowy-soft texture and slightly sweet flavor, they make divine sandwiches when stuffed with eggs and cheese. They're also practically custom-made for French toast or bread pudding with cinnamon, as a nod to Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon butter. Or, go the savory route and turn those rolls into a ham and cheese strata.
To get more creative, one Reddit user put their leftover Texas Roadhouse ribeye and corn on a Detroit-style pizza, calling it a "home run in terms of taste." We also think the Texas Red Chili would make an awesome nacho topping. You could even arrange leftover Rattlesnake Bites on top before heating, which would add melty cheese, jalapeños, and crispy breading right on top of your chips and other fixings.