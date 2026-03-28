Chicken Breast Vs Thigh: Which Has More Protein?
For anyone who wants to lose weight, build muscle, or fuel an active lifestyle, chicken breast is often the default option for protein. The cliche of body builders meal prepping solely chicken breast broccoli is certainly not unfounded. It's prized for its low fat and high protein content, but how does it stack up against other cuts of chicken?
Comparing the same amount of chicken breast and chicken thigh, the breast does offer more protein; 100 grams of breast contains around 32 grams of protein, while boneless chicken thigh contains 25 grams of protein per 100 grams. One-hundred grams is the recommended serving size, but it doesn't always equate with real-world portions. A single boneless thigh weighs around 115-135 grams, giving you anywhere from 29 to 34 grams of protein. A whole chicken breast might weigh 175 grams, which would give you 56 grams of protein.
The difference comes down to the ratio of protein to fat in the meat. Chicken breast is leaner, meaning a lower ratio of fat and higher ratio of protein. Thighs, on the other hand, have more fat overall. Some of this can be trimmed off if you want to reduce the calories in the dish, but some fat is intramuscular, which means the part you consider the meat has a lower protein density than chicken breast.
When to use chicken breast vs thigh
For pure protein density, chicken breast wins out, but it's not the only thing to consider. Fat contributes to flavor, so while some prefer the milder breast, others will relish the richer flavor of thigh pieces. It's also the fat content of chicken thighs that help them maintain a juicy texture, while breasts have a tendency to dry out easily. This makes the thigh a more versatile cut that will suit a broader range of cooking methods.
Our favorite chicken thigh recipes are those that are cooked low and slow, including curries or braised dishes made on the stovetop, or anything made in the slow cooker. Thighs are very forgiving of high heat, which makes them stay crisp on the outside but remain tender and juicy inside.
You'll get the best results from chicken breast by cooking it either very quickly or very gently. That's why it's the best choice for pan searing, stir fries or when pounded thin for chicken schnitzel. Gently cooking your chicken breast could mean cooking it sous vide or poaching it for a chicken salad.
There are some recipes where either cut will work well, so it will come down to personal taste, nutritional needs, and budget. Our grilled za'atar chicken skewers have a flavorful marinade and a short cooking time, so breast won't dry out, but opting for thighs can be a richer tasting and more economical choice.