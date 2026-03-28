Chicken Breast Vs Thigh: Which Has More Protein?

For anyone who wants to lose weight, build muscle, or fuel an active lifestyle, chicken breast is often the default option for protein. The cliche of body builders meal prepping solely chicken breast broccoli is certainly not unfounded. It's prized for its low fat and high protein content, but how does it stack up against other cuts of chicken?

Comparing the same amount of chicken breast and chicken thigh, the breast does offer more protein; 100 grams of breast contains around 32 grams of protein, while boneless chicken thigh contains 25 grams of protein per 100 grams. One-hundred grams is the recommended serving size, but it doesn't always equate with real-world portions. A single boneless thigh weighs around 115-135 grams, giving you anywhere from 29 to 34 grams of protein. A whole chicken breast might weigh 175 grams, which would give you 56 grams of protein.

The difference comes down to the ratio of protein to fat in the meat. Chicken breast is leaner, meaning a lower ratio of fat and higher ratio of protein. Thighs, on the other hand, have more fat overall. Some of this can be trimmed off if you want to reduce the calories in the dish, but some fat is intramuscular, which means the part you consider the meat has a lower protein density than chicken breast.