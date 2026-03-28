Meryl Streep Said This No-Frills New York Classic Is The Best Sandwich

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep has donned many character hats in her various roles over the years, from a fierce fashion magazine editor to an actress who drinks a potion to grant her eternal youth. But her most food-centric role was in the movie "Julie & Julia", where she took on the role of famed British chef Julia Child. Having portrayed the legendary chef herself, it's no surprise that Meryl Streep's favorite chicken recipe is one of Julia Child's recipes. Of course, she isn't opposed to a good sandwich, either.

In a YouTube video shared by "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Meryl Streep joins television host and comedian Stephen Colbert online for "The Colbert Questionert," a long-running series in which interviewees are asked the same set of 15 rapid-fire questions that range from "favorite smell" to "what do you think happens when we die?" In our opinion, however, there's one question that's more important than all the rest. Streep has a brief, but decided, answer to the simple question: "What is the best sandwich?" Her single word reply is "pastrami."

Colbert tries to get a bit more detail from Streep, asking "... on?" to which Streep replies "rye." The host responds by saying, "That's the correct answer." We have to agree with Colbert, as rye bread is the traditional and (frankly) only acceptable bread to serve beloved pastrami on.