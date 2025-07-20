Meryl Streep's Favorite Chicken Recipe Comes From This Iconic Chef

If you're looking for a new recipe for roasting a whole chicken, you could do a lot worse than trying one of Meryl Streep's favorite recipes from iconic chef, Julia Child: Poulet poele a l'estragon, or pan-fried chicken with tarragon. Streep revealed this top pick in a 2009 Glamour magazine interview where she explained how she thriftily stretches Child's one chicken into five total dishes to last her throughout a busy week on set.

Why Julia Child? Streep played Child (a legend playing a legend) in Nora Ephron's delightful 2009 biographical comedy "Julie & Julia" (no list of great food movies would be complete without it). For those who haven't seen it, the film also stars Amy Adams as the late Julie Powell, a home cook-turned-food blogger-turned author who made it her mission to cook every recipe in Julie Child's 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" in a single year.

The movie is based on a merging of both Powell's 2005 book, "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen" and Child's own autobiography, "My Life in France," (which is one of 15 books every food lover should read). The film jumps between the two women's timelines to highlight their parallels, near intersection, and ultimately, their divergence. Whether you're new to the movie or it's your 300th viewing, it's sure to leave you itching to try your hand at Child's take on French cooking and Streep's fave is a great place to start.