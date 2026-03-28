Give Cucumber Salad Bright Fiesta Flavors With This Mexican Twist

Food trends have never moved faster than they do now. With the power of social media, and particularly short-form video, a food can go from a concept in a lone creator's mind to an absolute phenomenon in a matter of hours. One such viral trend you may have seen on your feed was the concept of eating an entire cucumber as a salad. Countless variations of this idea made the rounds, with plenty of internet cooks putting their unique spin on it, but one in particular caught our eye. TikTok's No Way Jose Cuisine gave us a cucumber salad dressed up in the trappings of a Mexican classic, elote.

For those who aren't familiar, elote is also known as Mexican street corn. There are many variations on the recipe, but at its base, it is corn on the cob, typically slathered in lime juice and creamy mayonnaise-based sauce and smothered in interesting toppings like chile powder, cotija cheese, and that global spice staple, Tajín.

In the aforementioned TikTok video, the cook on camera uses these same ingredients to spice up a cucumber salad. He begins by thinly slicing the cucumber with a mandoline and then tossing it into a plastic container with lime juice, ground cayenne pepper, Tajín, mayonnaise, and cotija, after which he gives it all a good shake. The result, he says, is even better than he thought it would be, as evidenced by him not only eating the whole cucumber, but also drinking what is left of the sauce at the end of the video.