Give Cucumber Salad Bright Fiesta Flavors With This Mexican Twist
Food trends have never moved faster than they do now. With the power of social media, and particularly short-form video, a food can go from a concept in a lone creator's mind to an absolute phenomenon in a matter of hours. One such viral trend you may have seen on your feed was the concept of eating an entire cucumber as a salad. Countless variations of this idea made the rounds, with plenty of internet cooks putting their unique spin on it, but one in particular caught our eye. TikTok's No Way Jose Cuisine gave us a cucumber salad dressed up in the trappings of a Mexican classic, elote.
For those who aren't familiar, elote is also known as Mexican street corn. There are many variations on the recipe, but at its base, it is corn on the cob, typically slathered in lime juice and creamy mayonnaise-based sauce and smothered in interesting toppings like chile powder, cotija cheese, and that global spice staple, Tajín.
In the aforementioned TikTok video, the cook on camera uses these same ingredients to spice up a cucumber salad. He begins by thinly slicing the cucumber with a mandoline and then tossing it into a plastic container with lime juice, ground cayenne pepper, Tajín, mayonnaise, and cotija, after which he gives it all a good shake. The result, he says, is even better than he thought it would be, as evidenced by him not only eating the whole cucumber, but also drinking what is left of the sauce at the end of the video.
How to pack even more flavor into your elote-style cucumber salad
The complement of flavors in this recipe is surely delicious, and offers a similar experience to what one might expect from a serving of esquites, the off-the-cob cousin of elote, without, of course, the corn. But just as esquites recipes often offer a wider variety of ingredients thanks to the easier-to-eat form of a salad versus corn on the cob, so too does this elote-style cucumber salad have room for creativity.
For starters, let's look at the sauce. Many esquites recipes use a combination of mayonnaise and sour cream to add not just creaminess, but also some cooling tang. The dairy helps to counterbalance the spice of the chiles, and an extra touch of sour flavor is always welcome in mayonnaise-based sauces. Speaking of tang, you can also introduce tanginess to cucumber salad with pickled onions. They may not be a traditional topping for elote, but they would surely be delicious with this cucumber salad.
It may be deviating from the initial viral concept, but you don't have to leave this salad as just a cucumber. Bulking it out with other vegetables is a great way to increase the number of flavors and textures, and make it a more interesting dish. Avocado adds another creamy element that fits perfectly into the ingredient list, cilantro adds an herbaceous character, and some halved grape tomatoes would also be a delicious touch. You could even add a bit of grilled corn, though you'll want to make sure you don't put in too much, or else risk turning the dish into an esquites offshoot rather than a viral TikTok cucumber salad.