What Makes Esquites Different From Elotes

Traditionally, both elotes and esquites use grilled corn to obtain that smoky, charred flavor, but either dish can also be made with boiled corn if there's no grill in the backyard. Additionally, you can make esquites even easier by using corn out of a can.

To make elotes, mayo is slathered all over the corn on the cob, then Cotija cheese crumbled onto the creamy condiment. Elotes can also be elevated with other toppings like Tajin for a spicy kick or freshly chopped cilantro. Because esquites is served as a salad, you have even more options to dress it up, adding ingredients like avocado, tomato, or even crushed chips for crunch. The mayonnaise comes into play as a dressing, combined with the cheese and perhaps some lime juice for a touch of acidity.

Try either of the dishes at your local Mexican eatery, or the next time you travel to Mexico. Or go ahead and make it at home — Tasting Table has you covered with original recipes for both. Our grilled Mexican street corn (aka elotes) is ready to eat in just over 20 minutes. And if a salad is more of your preference, try our esquites recipe that adds tomatoes, jalapeño, red pepper, and red bell pepper for a fully loaded dish.