Land O'Lakes Has Strict Rules For Storing Its Butter — Here's What The Brand Recommends
There's a lot to be said for keeping a softened stick of butter on hand — no torn-up pieces of bread, smoother batters and doughs, easily-coated cobs of corn. It's no wonder why many are accustomed to keeping butter on the countertop for long periods of time. But if you're a Land O'Lakes household, then you might want to pay close attention to the brand's instructions.
As per the Land O'Lakes website, butter shouldn't be left out of the refrigerator for more than 4 hours. Otherwise, the taste might change and butter could develop an odor, and even darken over time. While a temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit or below is typically recommended for short-term butter storage, Land O'Lakes recommends keeping it under 40 degrees Fahrenheit at all times.
According to the USDA FoodKeeper App, butter can actually be left at room temperature for a couple of days. Many people choose to take advantage of this through the use of things like butter crocks and specialty dishes, choosing to move the butter into the fridge only when they deem necessary. However, because not all butter is created equally, some guidelines are stricter than others, including those set out by Land O'Lakes.
How to safely soften butter
The exception to the butter brand's strict storage rule is when you are removing sticks from the fridge specifically for spreading. If that's the case, Land O'Lakes says to take butter out about 30 to 60 minutes before use. But again, don't pass that 4-hour mark — this is especially important for unsalted butter.
According to U.S. Dairy, it's safer to leave salted butter at room temperature for longer, as long as the temperature in your kitchen doesn't soar over 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because salt is a natural preservative that can help prevent bacterial growth. The fat content of butter has a similar impact. Those with a higher fat percentage, like European-style butters, are also less prone to spoilage.
If you're worried that you've left your butter out for too long, first check the color. As the Land O'Lakes website explains, colors will darken when the butter is left out. If it's turned beige or brown, it's probably a no-go. The texture will also change and become gritty or slimy once the butter starts to go bad, and it will start to smell, too. If you see any mold, toss it immediately. If you do accidentally eat expired butter, you'll know by the sour taste. To avoid all of this, it's probably easier just to play it safe and store sticks in the refrigerator, no matter which butter you're using.