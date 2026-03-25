Land O'Lakes Has Strict Rules For Storing Its Butter — Here's What The Brand Recommends

There's a lot to be said for keeping a softened stick of butter on hand — no torn-up pieces of bread, smoother batters and doughs, easily-coated cobs of corn. It's no wonder why many are accustomed to keeping butter on the countertop for long periods of time. But if you're a Land O'Lakes household, then you might want to pay close attention to the brand's instructions.

As per the Land O'Lakes website, butter shouldn't be left out of the refrigerator for more than 4 hours. Otherwise, the taste might change and butter could develop an odor, and even darken over time. While a temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit or below is typically recommended for short-term butter storage, Land O'Lakes recommends keeping it under 40 degrees Fahrenheit at all times.

According to the USDA FoodKeeper App, butter can actually be left at room temperature for a couple of days. Many people choose to take advantage of this through the use of things like butter crocks and specialty dishes, choosing to move the butter into the fridge only when they deem necessary. However, because not all butter is created equally, some guidelines are stricter than others, including those set out by Land O'Lakes.