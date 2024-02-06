Is It Dangerous To Eat Expired Butter?

Butter has been a kitchen staple for as long as anyone can remember. It is handy for greasing up pots and pans, essential in many baking recipes, and is even a wonderful condiment for sandwiches and other simple bread rolls. As such, you probably have some butter in your fridge at this very moment — and maybe you have had it for quite some time. If you've gone to use butter and found it to be past its expiration date, don't fret. Odds are, this butter is probably safe to consume, provided you keep an eye out for signs of spoilage.

While many dairy products have a short shelf life, butter is an exception to this rule. This is because of its composition. It is both low in lactose, which spoils quickly, and high in fat, which spoils slowly — creating a one-two punch of longevity for the ingredient. The result is that butter can often remain edible past its printed expiration date provided you have checked it for any obvious evidence to the contrary. When using expired butter, first examine it for changes in color or texture, any funky or sour smells, or visible evidence of mold growth. If none of these are present, you are likely in the clear.