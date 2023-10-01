The Key Step You Shouldn't Skip When Storing Butter In The Freezer

Freezing foods you're not going to immediately use is a strategic move, and if you have extra sticks of butter or some that are about to expire, you can absolutely toss them in the freezer too. It's natural to be a little skeptical about freezing this dairy product, since it can be a little tricky to thaw entire sticks, and you may not need all that butter at once. But if you do it right, which doesn't take much effort, you can easily circumvent this issue.

Ideally, you'll want to store butter in its original packaging since the sticks are already tightly wrapped. For optimal convenience, however, there's one key step you want to remember to do: Cut the sticks of butter into slices so you can defrost smaller amounts each time you need them. If you're baking something delicious, pumpkin banana bread for example, you'll likely only need a few tablespoons of butter, and it's much easier to have them pre-portioned than to saw into a hard stick of the frozen stuff. If you're whipping up a flaky pie crust, you'll need to have the butter cubed before you even begin. And if you're just looking to use a pat on a baked good or a salmon filet, you can pull a slice right out of the freezer.