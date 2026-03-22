Bob Dylan's Strict Seafood Rules That Everyone Obeys When Touring

"I ain't no monkey, but I know what I like," sang Bob Dylan in his song, "Buckets of Rain." Dylan's tour rider is proof of just that. With as much as the iconic folk singer has performed live over the years, it's no surprise that his rider's specifications are down to an exact science. What may surprise fans are the precise details it contains regarding food — seafood in particular. In 2022, The News-Gazette of Illinois, acquired a copy of Dylan's rider following a concert in Eugene, Oregon. It's filled with just as many "don't dos" as "to dos" — no doubt culled from years of bad food experiences on the road.

Based on the evidence in hand, the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer has strong feelings about fish, with the rider exclaiming in all caps, "No FROZEN FISH, TALAPIA or TROUT!" So what kind of seafood meets Dylan's criteria? Passable options include tuna, salmon, swordfish, shrimp, lobster, halibut, yellowtail, and mahi-mahi (although swordfish is a fish that restaurant workers rarely order, according to Reddit).

Whichever seafood (or any other protein) he's served, Dylan wants it the same way — fresh, grilled, and "NOT drenched in any kind of sauce," per the rider. But when it comes to Sunday, things get even more specific, with the document insisting on smoked salmon. However, Dylan and his band may not want it on any other day of the week, as the rider also pleads for proteins other than salmon and chicken, which are offered too frequently for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.