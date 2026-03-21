Think Twice About Ogee Countertop Edges If You Have A Smaller Kitchen — Here's Why

There are many ways to make a small kitchen feel more spacious — and just as many kitchen renovation mistakes to avoid because they could actually make it look even smaller. Before you embark on a small kitchen renovation, consider how each design element will fit in the space at hand. For instance, you should think twice about using ogee countertop edges in a small kitchen.

Though decorative countertop edges are a popular kitchen design trend for 2026, they aren't necessarily the right choice for every kitchen. An ogee countertop edge features a two-part curve. The upper is a concave arch, which extends into a convex arch at the bottom. That means that this decorative, S-shaped profile extends out from the natural endpoint of the countertop, and requires a little more clearance than a traditional flat edge. So, not only do ogee countertops look more dramatic and impressive, they take up more space. In small kitchens, even that little extra bit of clearance can make a huge difference in how easy it is to maneuver around a kitchen island or fit in all of the appliances you need to install.

The swooping, prominent design of this countertop edge can also seem a little too busy for a confined space, especially if other elements of your kitchen's design or architecture are similarly ornate. If you prioritize minimalism in your kitchen design or are trying to make a small kitchen appear larger, an ogee countertop might overpower the space and make it feel oppressive.