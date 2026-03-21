Why Anthony Bourdain Said He Wouldn't Have Shared A Meal With Trump
If you followed Anthony Bourdain's illustrious career, you know he traveled the globe for decades looking in every corner and tasting from innumerable tables some of most unique cuisine the world has to offer. While tantalizing his palate, he also enjoyed sharing his love of food with special dinner guests like Bill Murray, Alice Cooper, Melissa Mosshart, and former President Barack Obama (an experience Bourdain talked about often). But there was one person Bourdain refused to dine with: President Donald Trump
During an interview with the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) Bourdain was asked if he would dine with Trump, and his answer was an extremely prompt "No." Bourdain never shied away from controversial or even questionable dinner guests. "I've sat down with everyone from Ted Nugent, the former chief of counterintelligence for the KGB, Hezbollah — people who I disagree with on many, if not every, fundamental issue." But it seems like his refusal to eat with Trump was somewhat personal. And in part, that's true.
"I just find him personally objectionable," commented Bourdain. "And from people I know who have had to endure dinner with him, if you enjoy sitting there listening to him talk about himself, you know, great, God bless you."
There were many reasons Anthony Bourdain refused to share a meal with Trump
Bourdain was very open in the CBC interview about all his reasons, but many would have found just one sufficient: "I don't think he likes food," said Bourdain. And that isn't a far-fetched theory.
According to a Politico interview with former White House chef Andre Rush, Trump was the most difficult president Rush had ever cooked for. Rush went on to explain that the menu was very black and white without much diversity. And in order to get the president to eat healthy food, he generally had to sneak it into his meals.
Of course, that doesn't surprise us to hear, as rumors of Trump's eating habits confirm what Rush said. We already know Trump skips breakfast, preferring one big meal a day over several. His favorite order from McDonald's consists of two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate shake. The White House maintains a stock of Nacho Cheese Doritos for when he wants a snack. And there is a button in the Oval Office that signals the need for a Diet Coke.
On top of not seeming to care much for Trump as a person, Bourdain didn't seem to have much respect for his palate either. "He only eats steak well done," Bourdain commented to the CBC, "and if he knows how to use chopsticks, much less is able to grasp them with those tiny little nubbins, I'd be shocked."