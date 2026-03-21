Why Anthony Bourdain Said He Wouldn't Have Shared A Meal With Trump

If you followed Anthony Bourdain's illustrious career, you know he traveled the globe for decades looking in every corner and tasting from innumerable tables some of most unique cuisine the world has to offer. While tantalizing his palate, he also enjoyed sharing his love of food with special dinner guests like Bill Murray, Alice Cooper, Melissa Mosshart, and former President Barack Obama (an experience Bourdain talked about often). But there was one person Bourdain refused to dine with: President Donald Trump

During an interview with the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) Bourdain was asked if he would dine with Trump, and his answer was an extremely prompt "No." Bourdain never shied away from controversial or even questionable dinner guests. "I've sat down with everyone from Ted Nugent, the former chief of counterintelligence for the KGB, Hezbollah — people who I disagree with on many, if not every, fundamental issue." But it seems like his refusal to eat with Trump was somewhat personal. And in part, that's true.

"I just find him personally objectionable," commented Bourdain. "And from people I know who have had to endure dinner with him, if you enjoy sitting there listening to him talk about himself, you know, great, God bless you."