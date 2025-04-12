Why Donald Trump Is The Hardest President To Cook For, According To His Former White House Chef

President Donald Trump doesn't seem to be the easiest guy to work for. Setting aside his controversial political tactics (to say the least), he's said to have some personality quirks that make him a relatively difficult character for those who work for him. He reportedly watches four hours of television a day and refuses to let anyone else touch the remote, gets cranky when he's not in the news cycle, downs up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, and has some rather interesting eating habits.

Needless to say, Donald Trump's former White House chef has lots to say about what it's really like working in the White House kitchen, especially for Donald Trump during his first term. During an interview with Politico, chef Andre Rush dished (pun intended) about Donald Trump's eating habits and what it was like to cook for possibly the world's pickiest president.

According to Rush, Trump's public persona of being a burgers, fast food, and well-done steak kind of guy is not exaggerated. And rumors of his Diet Coke consumption are no joke. "He's known for not drinking water," Rush said. "He's always been on his soda trip. That's all he drinks, 24/7." Oh, and the story about the president having a button that he could press to get someone to bring him a Diet Coke? "That's true," Rush says. But that's not where Donald Trump's eccentric eating habits end. Rush named him the most difficult president to cook for due to his aversion to trying new foods.