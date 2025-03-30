In 1961, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy created the position of White House executive chef, and hired French chef René Verdon, from one of her favorite restaurants, La Caravelle, for the position. Although there had been teams of chefs cooking food for the presidents and first families since the founding of the United States, Verdon was the first professionally trained chef to be hired in the official government role. Previous kitchens were run by slaves, caterers, and Navy stewards.

Only a handful of chefs have served in the White House since Verdon. Like the Secret Service, the close proximity of the role requires an intense and in-depth security clearance. Plus it's a lot of work for little pay. A White House chef is on call 24/7 but typically begins their day around 6 AM and ends after midnight for a paycheck between $80,000 – $100,000; far below what an executive chef would likely earn working in a private restaurant.

White House chefs tend to put politics aside and be rather tight-lipped about the president and first family's private lives. But some stories are too outrageous to keep to yourself, which is why a few White House chefs have been spilling the tea from the three kitchens at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue about what it's really like working in the White House kitchen.