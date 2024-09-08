One Of Bill Clinton's Favorite Vegan Meals Is An Italian Classic

In recent years, vegan options have just continued to improve, and those on a vegan diet can typically continue enjoying their favorite dishes and comfort foods, minus any animal products. This is music to the ears of people like Bill Clinton, who has eaten a mostly vegan diet since 2010, but who has long loved foods like lasagna and enchiladas. From the ever-growing list of essential vegan ingredient substitutions to the best vegan products that debut each year, going vegan these days means eating great food rather than making major culinary sacrifices.

Lasagna in particular is one of the former president's go-to meals, and he's been able to keep that up on a vegan diet — it's gone from his regular meat-and-dairy-inclusive favorite to his meat-and-cheese-free favorite. On the campaign trail for his wife Hillary in 2016, Clinton was vocal about his decision to go vegan to improve his health. During his own campaign and time in office, the media loved to highlight that the 42nd president was a big fan of fast food. Then in 2010, he ran into struggles with heart disease, and part of the road to recovery included becoming almost 100% vegan — the former commander in chief has explained he still eats the occasional piece of organic salmon or omelet to hit his iron and zinc targets. Ever since, Clinton has used his diet, from a vegan take on his beloved lasagna to spreads of quinoa and veggies, to inspire others to overhaul their diets, balancing deliciousness with good health.