Lentil Lasagna Is The Vegetarian Dish You Need For Meatless Mondays
One major qualm omnivores tend to have with meatless food is that it is not substantial enough. They often seem to think that because a dish is made from vegetables and starches, it can't possibly be as filling, hearty, and cozy as its meaty counterpart. Lentil lasagna is the dish that will squash any remaining doubts about that claim's legitimacy: It's the ultimate meatless Monday meal.
Ground pork and beef are the typical filling for a bolognese lasagna, smothered between layers of pasta and cheese. Lentils work in place of the meaty filling because they have a passably similar texture to ground beef and can be prepared in a way that emulates that texture even further. There are several varieties of lentils that offer subtly different tastes and textures to your prospective meatless lasagna: brown lentils are the most common and offer a subtle earthiness, while yellow lentils are creamier and French lentils have a slight pepper taste to them. Brown or French lentils, which hold firm when cooked, can be a great swap, as their flavor is neutral yet savory enough to sustain the seasonings and sauces of lasagna. That said, red lentils offer a hint of nuttiness that, despite their creamier texture, could make them a good swap for lasagna's bolognese.
How to make lentil lasagna
Lentil lasagna, much like the beef-and-pork-filled variety, is surprisingly easy to make. The filling is the key to nailing the texture and taste of the hearty pasta dish, so first you'll need to decide which filling preparation you're comfortable with. You can use this recipe for lasagna bolognese as a starting point. Simply switch out the meat in the mixture (and the Worcestershire, if you're trying to eat vegetarian) for the lentils of your choice. When cooked in tomato sauce and among vegetables like onions and carrots for about 40 minutes — the same time as ground beef would need — the lentils should soften them up and create a savory batch of pseudo-bolognese. Another easy option is to use this lentil-based baked ziti recipe and unleash it upon your lasagna.
You can also try to upgrade other meatless lasagna recipes by adding a lentil mixture. For example, this vegan lasagna recipe calls for a mushroom-heavy filling, which gives the dish some needed umami; you can upgrade it even further, as it will benefit texturally from the inclusion of a lentil-tomato filling.
If you need a refresher on the best way (or ways) to cook lentils, read up on this guide full of essential lentil cooking tips, so that nothing stands between you and your new meatless Monday fave.