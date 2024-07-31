Lentil Lasagna Is The Vegetarian Dish You Need For Meatless Mondays

Lentil lasagna, much like the beef-and-pork-filled variety, is surprisingly easy to make. The filling is the key to nailing the texture and taste of the hearty pasta dish, so first you'll need to decide which filling preparation you're comfortable with. You can use this recipe for lasagna bolognese as a starting point. Simply switch out the meat in the mixture (and the Worcestershire, if you're trying to eat vegetarian) for the lentils of your choice. When cooked in tomato sauce and among vegetables like onions and carrots for about 40 minutes — the same time as ground beef would need — the lentils should soften them up and create a savory batch of pseudo-bolognese. Another easy option is to use this lentil-based baked ziti recipe and unleash it upon your lasagna.

You can also try to upgrade other meatless lasagna recipes by adding a lentil mixture. For example, this vegan lasagna recipe calls for a mushroom-heavy filling, which gives the dish some needed umami; you can upgrade it even further, as it will benefit texturally from the inclusion of a lentil-tomato filling.

If you need a refresher on the best way (or ways) to cook lentils, read up on this guide full of essential lentil cooking tips, so that nothing stands between you and your new meatless Monday fave.